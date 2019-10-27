K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading 8.7% Higher

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 12,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 36,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million and a PE ratio of -9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

K2 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.