Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,425,000 after buying an additional 340,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,042,000 after buying an additional 321,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,907,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,671,000 after buying an additional 422,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after buying an additional 389,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

