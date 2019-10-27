Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) vs. New Jersey Mining (NYSE:NJMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 0.13% 2.78% 1.56% New Jersey Mining -29.40% -15.75% -13.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and New Jersey Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.21 billion 1.88 -$23.60 million $0.10 48.20 New Jersey Mining $3.63 million 5.63 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

New Jersey Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinross Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kinross Gold and New Jersey Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 1 6 5 0 2.33 New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.65, indicating a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats New Jersey Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana. The company also holds interest in the New Jersey Mine, which include 102 acres of private land with surface and mineral rights, 108 acres of private land with mineral rights, 40 acres of private land with surface rights, and approximately 130 acres of unpatented mining claims located in Kellogg, Idaho; Toboggan project that comprise 106 unpatented mining claims located ion Murray, Idaho; McKinley property covering an area of approximately 4,368 acres located in the Simpson Mining District, central Idaho; and Eastern Star Project, which consists of 11 patented lode mining claims located in Elk City, central Idaho. In addition, it holds interest in the Four Square Mine that comprise 334 acres of mining claims located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

