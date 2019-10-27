Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.43 EPS.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 1,383,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $100,969.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,086 shares of company stock worth $680,298. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

