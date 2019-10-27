Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 588.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $65,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $6,427,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,691,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $100.30 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.77.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

