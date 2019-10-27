Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $57,000 Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

