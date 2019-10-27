Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 530,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 40.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 271,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEGON alerts:

AEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.