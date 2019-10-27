Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $60.64 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

