Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra set a $210.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Lam Research stock opened at $270.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $270.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

