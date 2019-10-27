Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lam Research to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $270.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average is $204.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,887 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.