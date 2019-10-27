Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.05. 2,507,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 75.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

