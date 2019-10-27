Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous dividend of $0.34.

LMRK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.80. 53,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,647. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $452.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.