Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Shares Up 25%

Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) shares shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,161,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 271% from the average session volume of 312,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Lattice Biologics Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

