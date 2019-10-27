Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $423.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lawson Products by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

