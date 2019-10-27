Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Position Lessened by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 280,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.