Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 91,435 shares during the quarter. Diana Shipping comprises about 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.71% of Diana Shipping worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 377,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,720. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.89. Diana Shipping Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. Diana Shipping’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. ValuEngine lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

