Lesa Sroufe & Co Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,779 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Exelon makes up approximately 3.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,285,263 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 87,279 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 59,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

