LHT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,606.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $138,369.00 and $4,606.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005647 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 171.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

