Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.29

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.50. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 250,752 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 996.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 275,086 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 42.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 245,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 72,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,840,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

