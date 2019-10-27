Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Hansteen alerts:

Shares of Hansteen stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.73. The company has a market cap of $432.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. Hansteen has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.