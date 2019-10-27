Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.01 per share, for a total transaction of $65,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,333.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Patel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,936.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,600 shares of company stock worth $828,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

LGND stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

