Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.80

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.80 and last traded at $91.79, with a volume of 5955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In related news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 289,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 498,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 94.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

