Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.58 million.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,522,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,311,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 140,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,301. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.