Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.04. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 127,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,344,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 57.2% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 756,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 275,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,045 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.