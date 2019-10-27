LiteDoge Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $119,827.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,296.01 or 2.81848315 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000401 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

