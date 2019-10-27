LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $272.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.50 million. LivaNova posted sales of $272.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $77,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,338.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 6,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,545. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $126.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

