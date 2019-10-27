Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

