Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Longwen Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Longwen Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp.

