Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 15,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.01. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $47.07.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 615,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 281,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $2,371,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

