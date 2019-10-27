Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 16.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,954. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

