Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $203.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.