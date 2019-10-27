Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,884.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,404,000 after buying an additional 207,847 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

