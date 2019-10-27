Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,998,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,493,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,994,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after buying an additional 96,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,953,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $12,180,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $109.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

