LUNA Tops 1-Day Volume of $511,107.00 (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005138 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Bitrue, Upbit and GDAC. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $140.12 million and approximately $511,107.00 worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00200566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.01505754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GOPAX, Upbit, GDAC, Bitrue, Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.