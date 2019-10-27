M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

MHO opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in M/I Homes by 162.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

