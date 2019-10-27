Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $10.33 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $351.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

