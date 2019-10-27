Macquarie Begins Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

