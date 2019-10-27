Macquarie Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE:MGP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.06. 399,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

