Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 553.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.79 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.