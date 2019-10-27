Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $76.84. 554,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 410.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 35.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 123.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.