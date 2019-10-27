Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $23.23 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,147 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of BCE worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BCE by 72.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

BCE stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.