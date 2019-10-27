MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,880.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on MarketAxess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $344.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.04 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

