Martin Babinec Sells 23,500 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $1,491,780.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,673,435.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.86. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.30.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,359,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,141.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

