Mattel (MAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $10.17 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

