Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Mattel stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.68. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Mattel by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mattel by 170.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 129,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 79,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mattel by 64.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mattel by 16.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

