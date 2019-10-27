Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reed’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of REED opened at $0.65 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

In related news, Director John Bello acquired 46,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REED. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Reed’s by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Reed’s by 2,775.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 696.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 27.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 202,807 shares during the period.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

