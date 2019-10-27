MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,874 shares in the company, valued at $27,165,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,997,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,906.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,575 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,416 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 54.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 18.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,581 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 985,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

