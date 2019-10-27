MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 15.8%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s stock price fell 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.73, 1,701,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 257% from the average session volume of 476,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $888,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,303.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $51,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 45,175 shares of company stock valued at $998,488 and have sold 136,732 shares valued at $2,905,007. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

