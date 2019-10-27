MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) Head-To-Head Analysis

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and EMAV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1.79% 5.85% 2.59% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMAV has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and EMAV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR $32.37 billion 0.18 $571.28 million $0.52 8.79 EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EMAV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and EMAV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EMAV does not pay a dividend. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR beats EMAV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

EMAV Company Profile

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

