MB8 Coin (MB8) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. MB8 Coin has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and $2,414.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MB8 Coin has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 585,525,736 coins. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

